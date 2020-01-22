Rhonda Rochford

(1955-2020)

SUMNER -- Rhonda Lee Rochford, of Sumner, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

She was born May 15, 1955, at the hospital in New Hampton, daughter of Lee and Shirley (Ott) Hoeger. On July 21, 1973, she married Bill Rochford at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner.

Rhonda graduated from Sumner High School in 1973 and continued her education at Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, where she received her L.P.N. She was a nurse in the area for many years, working at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, prior to the Covenant Clinic in Fairbank.

Rhonda was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and P.E.O.