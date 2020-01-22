Rhonda Rochford
SUMNER -- Rhonda Lee Rochford, of Sumner, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

She was born May 15, 1955, at the hospital in New Hampton, daughter of Lee and Shirley (Ott) Hoeger. On July 21, 1973, she married Bill Rochford at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner.

Rhonda graduated from Sumner High School in 1973 and continued her education at Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, where she received her L.P.N. She was a nurse in the area for many years, working at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, prior to the Covenant Clinic in Fairbank.

Rhonda was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and P.E.O.

Survived by: her husband; four children, Jenny (Bob) Schmitz of Fairbank, Mike (Molly) Rochford of Sumner, David (Julie) Rochford of Cedar Rapids, and Tess (John) Schmitz of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Alex (Holly) Schmitz, Ben Schmitz, Courtney Schmitz, Nolan Rochford, Luke Rochford, Anna Rochford, and Emery Schmitz; mother and father, of Sumner; three siblings, Susan (Dale) Schnadt of Sumner, Gary (Ruth) Hoeger of Hawkeye, and Karen (Greg) Miner of Jefferson, S.D.; brothers-in-law, John Rochford of Galesburg, Ill., Patrick (Debra) Rochford of Hawkeye, James (Phyllis) Rochford of Rock, Kan., Mark (Lori) Rochford of Central City, Thomas (Kathleen) Rochford of Fredericksburg, Daniel (Connie) Rochford of Westgate, and Joseph (Pamela) Rochford of Sumner; sisters-in-law, Jean Kacick of Marion, Mary (Timm) Berg of South Elgin, Ill.,  and Nina (Duane) Schellhorn of Fredericksburg; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Preceded in death by: her paternal and maternal grandparents; her granddaughter, Eva Kathleen Rochford; father-in-law, James Rochford; mother-in-law, Josephine Rochford; two sisters-in-law, Cecelia and Bonnie; and two brothers-in-law, Timothy and Bob.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner, with burial at Alpha Cemetery, rural Alpha. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with a 3:30 p.m. service, and also for an hour before services at the church on Saturday. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

She enjoyed flower gardening, arts and crafts, and doing home improvement projects. Rhonda's greatest joy came from helping others and spending time with her family.

Service information

Jan 25
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
404 W. 1st St.
Sumner, IA 50674
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
404 W. 1st St.
Sumner, IA 50674
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
404 W. 1st St.
Sumner, IA 50674
Jan 24
Rosary
Friday, January 24, 2020
3:30PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
404 W. 1st St.
Sumner, IA 50674
