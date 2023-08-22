APLINGTON- Rhonda Marlynn Adelmund, age 67, of Aplington, Iowa, died Sunday, August 21, 2023, at her home in Aplington, of natural causes.
Celebration of Life will held be 6:00 p.m., on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home, with burial at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
