(1949-2019)
OELWEIN — Rhonda Lea Gearhart, 70, of Oelwein, died at home Monday, May 20, of cancer.
She was born April 24, 1949, in Sumner, daughter of Joe and Maxine (Schmudlach) Dean. She married Jeff Gearhart on June 2, 1973, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein.
Rhonda graduated from Oelwein Community High School in 1967 and worked for the Oelwein Schools, Oelwein State Bank and the Ames State Bank and at the Benton Bank in Dallas Center. After her sons started school, Rhonda went back to work part time and then full time for 29 total years at Kmart. She became the department manager for a variety of departments at one time or another, electronics, appliances, jewelry, clothing, before retiring on Halloween in 2008.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Jason (Michelle) Gearhart and their children, Ray, Libby and Sara of Oelwein, and Mitch (Alyson) Gearhart and their children Clara and Abe of Grimes; her mother of Oelwein; a brother-in-law, Dave (Nancee) Gearhart of Oelwein; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her father.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Grace United Methodist Church, with private burial at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery, both in Oelwein. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Geilenfeld Funeral Home, Oelwein, and for an hour before funeral services on Saturday.
Memorial fund: has been established to create a scholarship in Rhonda’s name.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Rhonda had a passion working with her flowers and found earning the community Spiffy Award to be rewarding. She loved the time she spent with family; they will miss her love and support. The five grandchildren were special, and they all loved her ice cream birthday cakes.
