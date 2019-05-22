Rhonda K. Williams
Rhonda Kay Williams, 54, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence.
Graveside memorial services will be held at a later date at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com. Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
Rhonda was born May 29, 1965 in Waverly, the daughter of Fred Nolan and Sharon Kay (Liddle) Clark. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1983 and attended airline school in Philadelphia. She was employed in the Housekeeping Dept. of UNI. After locating to Mt. Pleasant, she worked for the Innovaire Company.
Survivors include two children and their companions – Haley Guthrie and Nick Hill of Rome, IA and Wyatt Guthrie and Doug Vorhies of Mount Pleasant; her parents – Fred & Sharon Clark of Kanawha, IA; two brothers – Rodney Clark of Cedar Falls and Shawn Clark of Garner, IA; three grandchildren – Aryannah Guthrie, Bentley Hill and Gabriel Ravn. Rhonda was happily anticipating the birth of another granddaughter.
A granddaughter – Camellia Hill, precedes in death.
