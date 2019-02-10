WELLSBURG — Rhonda Groninga, 64, of Wellsburg, died Friday, Feb. 8, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 13, 1954, in Eldora, daughter of Claus and Frances (Nederhoff) Primus. She graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1972. She married Randy Groninga on July 18, 1973, at First Christian Reformed Church.
Survivors: her husband; a daughter, Natalie (Chris) Osore; a granddaughter, Mya; a brother, Rollin (Bern) Primus; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her father-in-law, Virgil Groninga.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at First Christian Reformed Church in rural Wellsburg with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Doyen-Chapel in Wellsburg is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.abelsfunealhomes.com.
Rhonda was known for her love for kids by coaching, bus driving, attending Iowa State Cyclone games with her family, watching Mya’s activities and watching her grow.
