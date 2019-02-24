(1921-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Rhoda M. “Ronnie” Durant, 98, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Elizabeth E. Martin Health Center of Western Home Communities of natural causes.
She was born Jan. 24, 1921, in Cumberland, Md., daughter of John W. and Myrtle M. Kenney DeHaven. She graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in 1939, attended Montgomery Junior College for two years and the American Institute of Banking in Washington, D.C.
She married Roger C. Durant on April 15, 1950, in Bethesda, Md.; he died Sept. 8, 2011. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Prior to that, Ronnie worked in the banking and accounting field in Maryland from 1939-1955.
She was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. She spent many years working with primary Sunday school. She volunteered at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., for four years, and for two years with Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Waterloo.
Survivors: two sons, Richard (Marilyn) Durant of Glenwood‚ Md., and Douglas (Mary) Durant of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Dr. Melissa (Mark) Cunningham, Kevin (Lisa) Durant, Dr. Laura (Ben) Elliott, Kyle (Ashleigh) Durant, and Michelle Durant; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard (Ethel) DeHaven of Bethesda‚ Md.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and three sisters, Beatrice Kruhm, Lucille Phillips, and Evelyn Thompson.
Services: A private family inurnment will be conducted at Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. A formal memorial service will be held at a later date in her home state of Maryland. Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo is assisting the family, 233-6138.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice, PO Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50704-2880.
Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.