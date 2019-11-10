(1923-2019)
SUMNER — Rhoda Mae Wilkinson, 96, of Fayette and formerly of Sumner, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Maple Crest Manor, Fayette.
She was born Oct. 13, 1923, at home in Chester, daughter of Homer A. and Mae F. (Stahl) Sears. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1941. On Aug. 11, 1944, Rhoda married Albert Keith Wilkinson at her parents home near Geneseo. The couple began farming in 1947, near Shell Rock, prior to the Geneseo and Westgate areas. In 1987, they retired from farming and moved to Sumner. Rhoda was a long time member of Geneseo United Methodist Church, rural Buckingham.
Survivors: a son, Ronald Keith (Cindy) Wilkinson of Westgate; two daughters, Shirley Ann (Ben) Rowland of Clermont and Marlys Ruth (Mike) McDonald of Conroe, Texas; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Schulz of Oelwein; a sister, Wilma Holub of Geneseo; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband on May 30, 2006; a daughter, Kathleen Sue Wilkinson on Aug. 16, 1952; a son, Dennis Wayne Wilkinson on July 31, 1994; a grandson, Kevin Jay McDonald; and seven siblings, Ruth Temple, Don Sears, Art Sears, Kenneth Sears, Edgar Sears, Dorothy Elliot, and Lois Danker.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Geneseo United Methodist Church, rural Buckingham with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for an hour before services at the church.
She was a talented vocalist, enjoyed writing in her journal, cross-word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, but her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
