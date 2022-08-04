September 14, 1960-July 31, 2022

CLOQUET-Rex Wood, 61, of Cloquet, MN passed away of complications from diabetes. He was surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the United Methodist Church with Lay Servant William O’Brien officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Saturday starting at 10:00 AM.

Rex was born September 14, 1960 in Waterloo Iowa to Ross and Phyllis (Merfeld) Wood. His early years were spent in Sumner Iowa. On August 2, 1980 in Cedar Falls, Iowa Rex married Rebecca Olson. They had four children, Ryan, Amanda, Andrea, and Rhianna.

Rex worked construction as a carpenter, building bridges as a scaffolder, and concrete construction. Later he became a millwright switching from the carpenters union to Millwright 1348 in Virginia MN. Rex enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross Wood Jr., and Phyllis Merfeld; son, Ryan Wood; and brother, Leslie Wood.

Rex is survived by his wife, Rebecca of Cloquet MN; daughters, Amanda (Daniel) Linder of Minneapolis, MN, Andrea (Matthew) Piirainen of Esko, MN, Rhianna (Sean) McDonald of Superior, WI., a sister, Linda McMahon of Sumner, IA; and a brother, Larry (Kris) Wood of Sumner, IA. Rex enjoyed spending time with his nine grandchildren.