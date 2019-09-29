(1958-2019)
WATERLOO —- Rex W. Gaffney, 60, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 26, at home.
He was born Nov. 13, 1958, in Waterloo, son of Gilbert and Linda Thomas Gaffney. Rex graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1977. He was employed in the construction industry for many years, including Hamilton Construction and Mertens Construction. He later worked as a forklift driver for Metakote.
Survivors: five siblings, Kathy (Roger) Poor of Waterloo, Karen (Mike) Johnson of Dewar, Russell (Noe) Gaffney of Killean, Texas, Kristy (Anna) Gaffney of Illinois and Kelly Borel of Waterloo; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a nephew, Randy Johnson; a great-nephew, Makhi Johnson; and a great-niece, Alexia Borel.
Celebration of Life Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, with inurnment at a later date at Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will greet friends after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
Rex loved stock car racing and had helped his cousin’s racing team in the pit area for several races.
To plant a tree in memory of Rex Gaffney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.