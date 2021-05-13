February 10, 1964-May 6, 2021

DIKE-Rex James Barto, 57, of Dike, IA passed away on May 6th, 2021. Rex was born on February 10th, 1964 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M on Tuesday May 18th, 2021 at Fredsville Lutheran Church (32756 150th St in Cedar Falls, IA) . Visitation will be held on Monday, May 17th, 2021 from 4:00-7:00PM, also at the church.

Rex graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1982 and joined the Army right after until 1990 as a SPC. Rex was stationed in Germany for 5 of those years. For the last 16 years Rex has been employed by John Deere as a Maintenance Mechanic.

Rex enjoyed the outdoors but especially camping, fishing, and kayaking. Rex was always working on or detailing his vehicles to make sure there wasn’t even a speck of dust on them. He also loved wood working, making sure his yard was the best looking one in town, eating everybody’s leftovers, playing ball with his best friend Lucy (the dog), and most of all spending time with his loved ones. Rex was an avid Huskers fan even though he said, “they never win”.