TRAER — Rex Jon Betts, 67, of Traer, died at home Tuesday, May 14.
He was born Nov. 22, 1951, son of Louis and Elsie Betts.
Rex opened a cutlery company in 1979 with his partner Lou Rausch in rural Traer. Over the years the business expanded to include industrial blades and robotic metal finishing. The business is now located on the edge of Traer. In 2016, Rex was honored with the Renew Rural Iowa Entrepreneur Award. He was an active member at both Celebrations Christian Church in Waterloo and Abundant Life Church in San Antonio, Mexico.
Survived by: his wife, Janelle; two children, Daniel (Amber) and Jeniffer (Hassan); two adoptive daughters in spirit, Rachida and Saaida; three adoptive sons in spirit, James, Erik and Shawn; a sister, Deana (Tom); a granddaughter, Sky; three stepgrandchildren, Ethan, Chris and Jasmine; and his dogs, Tuffy and Matty.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, with burial in Dysart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral home in Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Rex will be forever missed and loved by all who got the opportunity to know him. Rex was well-traveled and was also a pilot and a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Rex’s favorite place to be was enjoying the sunset on his patio overlooking Lake Chapala, Mexico.
