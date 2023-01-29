September 30, 1929-January 27, 2023

WATERLOO-Rex Dean Wilder, 93, of Waterloo, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at NewAldaya. He was born September 30, 1929, in Iowa City and was adopted by Bert and Pearl (Driscol) Wilder through Hillcrest Family Services. He graduated from Murray High School and then enlisted in the Air Force where he served in the military police during the Korean War in London, UK and Maine.

Rex’s voice, combined with his warm personality, made him the perfect fit for the radio, and that’s exactly what he did after the military. He worked across the country as a radio news announcer and did voiceover commercials for radio and television. His work led him to radio stations in Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Minnesota, and most notably, Texas.

Rex loved spending time in the sun, taking walks, shopping at Target, and catching up on the best Turner Classic Movies. He always knew who won the football game, but he had a particular liking for the New York Giants. Rex made friends everywhere he went, and his voice and infectious smile could brighten anyone’s day.

He is survived by family members: Sue (Tim) Flynn; Linda (Tom) Cole and family; Megan (Nana Yaw) Sapon-Amoah and their son Oscar (the Big O); Rachel Flynn; Matt (Kaylee) Flynn; Corah (Lance) Webber and family; and John (Christina) Sturtz and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Elaine (Brenna) Sturtz.

Services will be held Friday, February 3 at 1:00 PM at Locke at Tower Park, located at 4140 Kimball Ave. The visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, with the burial immediately following at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City. Memorials may be directed to Hillcrest Family Services of Dubuque. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.