(1940-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Rex Bingaman, 79, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.
He was born Oct. 2, 1940, son of Worth Hagen and Margaret Christina (Larsen) Bingaman. He married Carol Kay Miller on Jan. 5, 1963, in Omaha, Neb.; she preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2016.
Rex graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1958. He worked as a switchman for Illinois Central Railroad until his retirement. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Survived by: two daughters, Ann Bingaman of Waterloo and Judy Bingaman of Cedar Falls; a son, Kevin Bingaman of Waterloo; a son-in-law, Shad South of Arkansas; two sisters, Collene Peirce of Waterloo and Irene Jurgensen of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Nikki (Donnie) Leedom, Brittany (Jesse) Ohrt, Brandie Stevens and Austin South; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his wife; and a daughter, Karen South.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo, preceded by an hour of visitation. Burial will take place in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
