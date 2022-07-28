February 25, 1943-July 26, 2022

Rex A. Brown, 79, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at La Porte City Specialty Care. He was born in Vinton on February 25, 1943, the son of Lawrence and Esther (Swyers) Brown. He graduated from La Porte City High School with the class of 1961.

He married Nancy Ann Geissler on August 24, 1963 in Waterloo she preceded him in death on March 19, 1984. Rex worked as a printing press operator at Control-O-Fax for over 20 years. He was a member of American Lutheran Church in La Porte City. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and dancing.

He is survived by: son, Shane (Kim) Brown of Waterloo; daughter Brenda (Eddie) Smotherman of Murfreesboro, TN; grandson Chase Smotherman of Murfreesboro, TN; and brother, John (Barb) Brown of Spokane, WA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy and a brother, Joe Brown.

A public memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 29, 2022 at American Lutheran Church in La Porte City. A public visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will take place in Westview Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Locke in La Porte City is in charge of arrangements.