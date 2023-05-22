February 18, 1943-February 20, 2023

Reverend Carroll Lang died February 20, 2023, at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge. Survivors include Judy, his wife of 58 years; daughter Nicole Lang (Todd Letsche) of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; daughter Inga (Adam) Sanford of Allen, Texas; and three grandchildren, Karina, Allison, and Johann.

Other survivors include his siblings Patricia Gohman of Kingman, Arizona; Jeanette Slaughter of Union, Iowa; Robert Lang of Des Moines, Iowa; Marilyn Hurd of Kingman, Arizona; David (Jean) Lang of Vancouver, Washington; and Mark (Toni) Lang of Waterloo, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewie and Roxy Lang.

Carroll was born February 18, 1943, in Napoleon, North Dakota. A few years later, his family moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa where he graduated from Cedar Falls High School. After high school, he matriculated to State College of Iowa (now University of Northern Iowa), where he met his wife, Judy. They were married August 29, 1964, in Stratford, Iowa.

After graduating from college, he attended Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. He completed seminary and was ordained as a Lutheran pastor in June 1969.

As a pastor, he served First Lutheran Church in Galveston, Texas (1969-1971); First Lutheran Church in Gilmore City, Iowa (1971-1976); Silver Lake Lutheran Church (and Bristol Lutheran Church) in rural Northwood, Iowa (1976-1982); Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Stanhope, Iowa (1982); Interim Pastor of St Mark Lutheran (Storm Lake, Iowa) and Zion Lutheran (Waterloo, Iowa) (1983); Christ Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge, Iowa (1984-1997); Church of the Damascus Road (Prison Congregation) in Fort Dodge and Rockwell City, Iowa (1997-2009); Reverend Lang retired in 2009, but he continued to preach at a variety of Lutheran churches in the area until early 2022.

Rev. Lang was very active in civic and faith-based groups in Fort Dodge, including Civitan Club, Inter-Faith Forum, Ministerial Association, and Choral Society. He assembled and published the newsletters for several of these organizations and for the Church of the Damascus Road. He greatly enjoyed attending the Karl L. King Municipal Band’s summer concerts.

Memorial donations may be made to Civitan, Church of the Damascus Road, or may be left to the discretion of the family.

A Celebration of Life Service for Rev. Lang will be held at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 3:00 pm. Friends are welcome to visit the family on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Gunderson Funeral Home in Fort Dodge.