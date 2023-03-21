Reva Irene Huff was born in Rockwell, Iowa on March 21, 1936, to Lyle and Violetta (Adams) Huff. She was the fourth child. Reva graduated from Rockwell High School, then married Thomas Fitzgerald in 1954. They had four children, Pam (Mike) Denny, Tim (Nita) Fitzgerald, Tom (Amy) Fitzgerald, and Terry (Susan) Fitzgerald. Reva and Tom were divorced in 1976.

Reva worked at Hy-Vee for 27 years. She enjoyed music and played bells and sang in her church choirs for many years, and enjoyed singing with the Village Voices when she moved to Friendship Village. She also had many years of fun and friendship playing bridge and going for ice cream with “the girls.” Her friends meant the world to her.

Reva married Chet Fredin in 1987, and they enjoyed many years of travel together. They moved into their new “little house” at Friendship Village in 2013 and had 10 years of making new friends and sharing a wonderful life there.

Reva is preceded in death by her husband Chet, her grandson Shaun Fitzgerald, her sister and brother-in law, Roberta and Jack Wharam, her brothers Dean and Duane Huff, and her parents.

Left to cherish Reva’s memory are her children, her grandchildren Levi (Beth) Denny, Erin (Marek) Olearnik, Siobhan (Dave) Danks, Neil Fitzgerald, and Lyla Fitzgerald, great-grandchildren Brooks & Miles Olearnik, Greyson & Libby Denny, and Luisa Danks, sisters-in-law Helen Huff, Audrey Huff, Irma Fredin, and many other relatives and cherished friends.

Memorial Visitation: Monday, March 27, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Central Christian Church, 3475 Kimball Ave., Waterloo.

Memorial Service: Monday, March 27, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Central Christian Church.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com