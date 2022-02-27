Rev. Terrence M. Brennan, S.J., was called to eternal life on February 14, 2022. He was 75 years old, a Jesuit for almost 58 years and a priest for almost 46 years. Born in Waterloo, IA, he entered the Society of Jesus in 1964 and was ordained a priest in 1976. He was very proud of his roots in Iowa and his Irish heritage. He balanced teaching and parish ministry. He inspired students at St. Francis Mission, Red Cloud Indian School, Creighton Prep and Marquette University High School (1993-2016) where he taught French, Spanish and theology and took students to the Dominican Republic in the summer for an immersion program called Somos Amigos. He served as associate pastor on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota and in Mankato, MN, and helped on weekends in Milwaukee saying Masses in Spanish. He also was active in the Emerald Society. He joined the staff at St. Camillus Jesuit Community in Wauwatosa, WI, in 2016 and stepped down in 2021 after his health diminished. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and M. Annabelle (Mulvehill) Brennan. He is survived by his brothers Michael (Arlene) of Chicago and Kevin of Longwood, FL, and his sisters Mary Ann (Richard) Vangelisti of Sun City West, AZ, and Rose Brennan of San Marcos, CA, and Aunt Margaret Brennan, nieces and nephews.