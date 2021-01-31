Rev. Robert A. Roof

Bob was born and raised in Buffalo, New York. He joined the Navy during WWII as a signalman on a Landing Craft, and returned to Buffalo where he and Shirley reunited and were married. He worked in electronics repair temporarily, but subsequently felt that he was called to the ministry. He attended college at Westminster College in New Castle, PA, and then Seminary at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. The family moved to Des Moines in 1957 where he was an associate pastor at Westminster Presbyterian Church. In 1963, the family again moved, this time to Cedar Falls. He became pastor of Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church and was there for many years until retirement. During his tenure at Cedar Heights, he attended UNI and got his master’s in counseling and used that in his ministry. He and Shirley were a steady positive force in the community throughout their lives in Cedar Falls. They were heavily invested in service with the American Cancer Society for years, and developed many friendships and were joyful with their experiences related to that. Bob also enjoyed golf and was a voracious reader. Most of all, he was a family man who led by his quiet example: Proverbs 3 seemed to be a favorite scripture. The Roof household was always open for friends, family, food, and a good cup of coffee: He touched so many in his life and will be greatly missed.