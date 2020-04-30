Rev. Monsignor John R. McClean
(1932-2020)

Rev. Monsignor John Robert McClean, 87, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque.

Msgr. McClean deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Msgr. McClean will be Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection celebrated by Archbishop Michael Jackels and priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore, Iowa.

He served as Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Waterloo from 1978-1985.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Dubuque is in care of the arrangements.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Dubuque is in care of the arrangements.

