Rev. Lloyd Edward Reuter

Upon his retirement in 1999, Fr. Reuter made his home in Gilbertville, where he was a staple of the community. He continued to say Mass over the years in Raymond, Gilbertville, and surrounding parishes. He also wintered in Mesa, AZ, where he split his time between golf and helping at Holy Cross Catholic Church

Fr. Reuter had a personality that could bring people together and put people at ease. He was quick with a joke, and very thoughtful with his wisdom. He enjoyed fishing, telling stories, and watching the Chicago Cubs. He loved to play sports and he wasn’t afraid to let his competitive nature show at times—especially while playing baseball, golf, and cards. He closely followed all the activities at Immaculate Conceptiont. Joseph Grade School and Don Bosco High School. Fr. Reuter enjoyed working with people, and he admired the parents, who were involved in their children’s lives. He also appreciated “those lay people who loved priests.”