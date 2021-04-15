 Skip to main content
Rev. Kenneth "Kenny" Allen
Rev. Kenneth "Kenny" Allen

Rev. Kenneth "Kenny" Allen

January 2, 1953-April 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Rev. Kenneth “Kenny” Allen of Waterloo, passed away Sunday April 4th. He was born January 2, 1953 to Vernon and Violet Allen. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday April 17th @ noon at Koinonia Full Service Baptist Church, 2222 Falls Avenue. Officiating: Overseerer Helen Seenster. Memorials can be directed to the family at 902 Newton Street.

