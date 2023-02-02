July 12, 1931-January 18, 2023

Rev. David Louis Robinson, 91, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born July 12, 1931 to Russell and Mabel Robinson in Huntsville, Missouri.

David joined the Army during the Korean War, serving with Company F 279th Infantry Regiment for three years and continuing five more years in the Army Reserves, earning several medals with three bronze stars.

After being honorably discharged, he moved to Waterloo, Iowa where he met his first wife, Marie Louise Graves. They married in January, 1957 and had six sons. She died in 1980. In April, 1983 he married Doris Elaine Wayland, gaining a son, daughter, and grandson. She died in 2007.

David was baptized in 1958, called to preach in 1960, and ordained in 1963. A preacher, a teacher, and a leader, David was a great example of a life well lived. He loved the Lord, his church and his family.

Survived by: one brother, Rev. Robert Robinson; eight sons, Eric (Candy), Ricky (Claudia), Rev. Randy (Dr. Elzora), Paul, Dexter (Sandra), and Carliss (Jackie) Robinson, Dean Washington, and Alexander Evans; a sister-in-law, Delores Sisk; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents, Russell and Mabel Robinson; his first wife, Marie Louise Graves Robinson; his second wife, Doris Elaine Wayland Robinson; his sister, Mother Mary Virlee Reasby; his brothers, Otis, Roy, George Patrick, and Minister Fred Robinson; one stepdaughter, Donnella Washington; and an infant grandson, Ashton Robinson.

Services will be 11 am Friday, February 3 at Shilliam Avenue COGIC with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 5-7 pm and one hour before service time on Friday. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.