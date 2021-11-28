October 22, 1953-November 23, 2021

Rev. Curtis Clair Gunther was born on October 22, 1953 in Denison, Kan., son of Clair and Marie Hedges Gunther. He attended Denison High School and graduated from Holton High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Grace Bible Institute, Omaha, Neb.. While there, he met the love of his life, Rogene Ruth Rahn. They were married on Nov. 20, 1976 at the Gospel Mennonite Church in Mountain Lake, Minn. They were blessed with three children: Michael, Jonathan and Joanna.

Following their marriage, the young couple moved to Dallas, Texas, where he graduated with a Master’s of Divinity Degree in Theology. In the years that followed, Curtis and his wife pastored the following churches: Cedar Vale, Kansas; Hector, Minn.; Aledo, Ill.; and Elgin, Iowa. In 2002, Curtis and Rogene moved to Washburn, Iowa where he began work with Omega Cabinet in Waterloo. He continued his ministry at Heartland Community Church, La Porte City, until his passing. He will be remembered as a man of God who shared his love of Christ with his community.

Curtis had a great sense of humor and love of mentoring others. He also had a love of gardening. Just as he would tend to his garden, he would often tend to others by sending texts of support and uplifting messages to those in need.

Left to remember a life well-lived are: his son, Michael and grandson Mason, his son, Jonathan and grandson Tanner, his daughter, Joanna (Emanuel) Martinez and grandchildren James and Sierra; his mother, Marie Gunther; his brother, Bruce (Reggie) Gunther; his sister, Dixie (Randy) Battey; his sisters-in-law, Violette (Paul) Bridgman and Vernelle (Glen) Jones; his brother-in-law, David Rahn; and his church family at Heartland Community Church in La Porte City.

He was preceded in death by his father; and his wife, Rogene on June 13, 2019.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Heartland Community Church with burial in Westview Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and continue for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: directed to the church or Gideons International.

