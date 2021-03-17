TECHNY, IL-Rev. Arnold Steffen, SVD, passed away March 12, 2021 in Techny IL. He was born September 18, 1929 in Dunkerton, Iowa to the late Joseph and Mathilda Meier Steffen. He was ordained a priest on June 9, 1957 and served as a Divine Word Missionary in Papua, New Guinea from 1957 to 2016. Survived by a brother Ralph (Gerda) and sister-in-laws Betty and Margaret. Preceded in death by brothers and sister-in-laws Joseph, Norbert (Betty), Alfred (Ann), Vincent, Cletus, Sylvester (Felicitas) and sisters Sr. Mary Samuel (Marie) and Sr. Mary Justina (Eleanor). Resurrection Mass is Thursday, March 18, at 10:30 AM at Divine Word Residence. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Steffen’s name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries and infirmed missionaries, c/o Divine Word Residence, PO Box 6000, Techny, IL 80082-6000.