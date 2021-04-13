September 10, 1938—April 9, 2021
WATERLOO—Reta Mae Clark, 82, of Waterloo died Apr. 9, 2021 at Rosewood Estate. She was born Sept. 10, 1938 in La Crosse Wisconsin, daughter of William and Estella Zempel. Reta married Raymond Clark on Mar. 13, 1954 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; he proceeded her in death on Dec. 3, 2018. She worked in the home, as she loved to care for her 3 children.
Reta was also a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Waterloo, ensuring her children never missed a day of Sunday School.
She is survived by: 2 daughters, Brenda (Ed) Murray of Waterloo, Becky (Doug) Shimp of Washburn; son, Brian Clark of Marion; 5 grandchildren, Matthew (Emily) Clark, Craig (Mary) Shimp, Courtney Shimp, Brandon and Nicholas Murray; 4 great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Chloe Clark and Brody and Brynlee Shimp; Sister In Law, Rosemary Zempel; and her beloved puppy, Rocky. Proceeded in death by: parents; husband, Raymond; brother, William Zempel; and sister, Marlys Baumgartner. Private family services will be held with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. A Public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tues., April 13, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of Waterloo. Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.
