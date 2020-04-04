× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1943-2020)

WATERLOO — Reta C. Prochaska, 76, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 30, at her daughter’s home in Milltown, Wis.

She was born April 20, 1943, in Waterloo, daughter of Alfred Frisbey and Florine Carpenter Fremont. She attended Waterloo Schools and worked at Parkview Nursing home in Waterloo for several years. She also volunteered at the Cedar Valley Food Bank for many years.

Survivors: her children, Pamela (Leigh) Reed of Milltown, Wis., Jeff (Christy) Prochaska of Orchard, Lynnette (Jerry) Locke of Evansdale, and Brian (Angie) Prochaska of Osceola, Wis.; her grandchildren, Justin, Sara, Shannon, Katelin, Courtney, Shelby, Austin, Jessica, Mackenna, Emma, and Caleb; and great-grandchildren, Jace, Gabe, Bennett, Carl and Olivia.

Preceded in death by: her parents and stepfather.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus.

Memorials: to the family

She enjoyed being outside and watching wildlife, sewing, and embroidering blankets and towels for her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed being with her family and friends celebrating life at its fullest singing her favorite songs.

