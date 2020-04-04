(1943-2020)
WATERLOO — Reta C. Prochaska, 76, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 30, at her daughter’s home in Milltown, Wis.
She was born April 20, 1943, in Waterloo, daughter of Alfred Frisbey and Florine Carpenter Fremont. She attended Waterloo Schools and worked at Parkview Nursing home in Waterloo for several years. She also volunteered at the Cedar Valley Food Bank for many years.
Survivors: her children, Pamela (Leigh) Reed of Milltown, Wis., Jeff (Christy) Prochaska of Orchard, Lynnette (Jerry) Locke of Evansdale, and Brian (Angie) Prochaska of Osceola, Wis.; her grandchildren, Justin, Sara, Shannon, Katelin, Courtney, Shelby, Austin, Jessica, Mackenna, Emma, and Caleb; and great-grandchildren, Jace, Gabe, Bennett, Carl and Olivia.
Preceded in death by: her parents and stepfather.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus.
Memorials: to the family
She enjoyed being outside and watching wildlife, sewing, and embroidering blankets and towels for her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed being with her family and friends celebrating life at its fullest singing her favorite songs.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.