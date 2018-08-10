CEDAR FALLS — Renee R. Else Meyer, 57, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.
She was born March 26, 1961 in Denison, daughter of Morelle and Ruth (Jaacks) Else. She married David W. Meyer on Aug. 12, 1995, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Renee was a graduate of Denison High School and earned her B.A. and M.S.W. from the University of Northern Iowa. She worked at the Suicide Hotline, Crisis Services, In Home Family Therapy, Iowa Child Advocacy Board, and was the 1st Judicial District coordinator for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and Foster Care Review Board for Black Hawk, Grundy and Buchanan counties.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Alexandria “Ali” Meyer of Cedar Falls; and two sisters, Lashelle Evans of Decorah and Tamela (Fred) Johnson of Algona.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with private inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 10, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and for an hour before services at the church Saturday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
