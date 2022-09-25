April 16, 1952-September 14, 2022

SAINT CLOUD, FL-Renee Jeanette (Meyers) DeBerg 70 passed away peacefully Wednesday September 14, 2022 at her home in Saint Cloud, Florida surrounded by her husband Dennis and son Jacob.

She was born April 16, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa to Joseph Meyers and Marian (Moyer) Meyers. Renee attended Waterloo Community Schools, graduating in 1970. She went on to earn her teaching degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

She was a kind and loving person. She spent the majority of her life teaching in the Waterloo Community School District (Elementary Education); with stopovers at Cresthaven, Black Hawk, Edison and Orange.

Renee is survived by her husband Dennis, her daughter Abbie and her son Jacob. She is also survived by her brothers Gary Meyers of Grand Junction, Colorado and Joseph Meyers of Wichita, Kansas, and her sister Anita Gayther Bush of Waterloo, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Harold Mettner of Harpers Ferry, Iowa, a brother Richard Meyers of Independence, Iowa and a sister Pamela Burns of Waverly, Iowa.