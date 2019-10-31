{{featured_button_text}}
EVANSDALE — Renabel O. Trainor, 99, of Evansdale, died Monday, Oct. 28, at ManorCare Health Services at Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 2, 1920, in Waterloo, daughter of Lloyd B and Irena Miller Harkness. She married Kenneth L. Trainor on March 30, 1946, in Evansdale; he died May 22, 2000.

Renabel attended Waterloo East High School. She worked at 3 Sister’s Clothing store, the Black’s building grocery department, worked at a war factory and was a homemaker after she married.

She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church.

Survived by: a daughter, Joyce (Alan) Tebbe of Moline‚ Ill.; granddaughters Michelle (Ernie) Tebbe of Washington, Melissa Tebbe of Moline and Melinda (Mike) Wells of Taylor Ridge‚ Ill.; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Shepard; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Doris Webber.

Preceded in death by: her husband; sisters, Wanda McGraw, Thelma Roberts and Lois Shepard; and brothers, K.B. Harkness and Junior Harkness, in infancy.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Renabel loved bowling, playing Scrabble and spending time at her family cabin at Lake Delhi.

