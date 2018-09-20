WATERLOO — Relda Mae Weber, 90, of Waterloo, formerly of Jesup, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center.
She was born Aug. 17, 1928, in McGregor, daughter of Eldo and Willa Mae Pixler Klingeman. She married Palmer Johanningmeier on Aug. 14, 1946; they later divorced. Then she married LaVerne Weber on April 12, 1969, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He preceded her in death.
Relda worked at McKenna Studios for 15 years. She was a member of Jesup Bible Fellowship.
Survived by: a daughter, Deborah (Larry) Frost-Schellhorn of Waterloo; three sons, Clyde Johanningmeier of Minnesota, Bruce Johanningmeier of Washington and Kevin Johanningmeier of Independence; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer (Rodger) Columbo, Heather Johanningmeier, Shane (Kristi) Frost, Aimee (Jeremy) Frost-Grant-Furman, Christine (Greg) Fangman, Adam Johanningmeier, Angie (Jeff) Anderson, Jill Johanningmeier, Katie Johanningmeier and Sara (Josh) Wolf; 36 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Vickie, Mark, Brenda, Gail and Todd Klingeman; and a sister, Jean Nissen of Oelwein.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Billy; a son-in-law, Dennis Frost; a daughter-in-law, Becky Johanningmeier; and a grandson-in-law, Chad Grant.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be for an hour before services Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Relda loved gardening, cooking, crocheting, and loved to spend time with family, especially with her grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.