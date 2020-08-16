Reino A. Stich

(1936-2020)
Reino Allen Stich, 84, passed away on August 7, 2020 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Reino was born in Fergus Falls, MN to Frank and Hilma Stich on February 15, 1936.
Reino graduated from Fergus Falls High School and enlisted in the United States Airforce where he served from 1956 to 1962. Reino later earned an Associates of Arts Degree from Moorhead State University. Reino worked at JCPenney’s for thirty-five years in Waterloo, Iowa as a manager until his retirement.
Reino loved the outdoors and enjoyed, hunting, fishing, and watching wildlife. Reino also loved volunteering, reading to children.
Reino was a member of the Amvets Post 49 and Eagles Club in Cedar Falls.
Reino is survived by his son, Ty Stich of Phoenix, AZ; daughter Reina (Lee) Irvine of Crosby, MN; grandson Jordan Stich of Moorhead, MN; brother Duane (Ann) Stich of Sioux Falls, SD; sister Viann (Les) Stafford of Howell, MI.
Reino is proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Hilma; two sisters Marian McFadden and Ileen Stich.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
