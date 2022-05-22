Reinhard Georg Boeschen

September 30, 1941- May 17, 2022

WATERLOO-Reinhard Georg Boeschen, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 17, at his home.

He was born September 30, 1941, in Hamburg, Germany, the son of Reinhard J. and Elisabeth Rumenapp Boeschen. He married Angelika M. Franke on November 17, 1961, in Hamburg, Germany. They both immigrated to the United States in 1963. Angelika preceded him in death on May 31, 2016.

Reinhard worked for Titus Mfg. in Waterloo for 10 years, then went into the service station business. He and his wife owned and operated gas stations and convenience stores in Waterloo until they retired in 2005.

Survivors include: his sons, Reinhard (Chantel) of Waterloo, Gerhard (Melissa) of Dunkerton, Richard (Kelly) of Cedar Falls and Andrew (Sara) of Waterloo; 18 grandchildren, a great grandson and a great grandchild on the way; his sister, Marika Baker of Hawaii.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his daughter, Iris Strieter.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation also one hour prior to the mass on Tuesday at the church. The mass will be livestreamed www.facebook.com/sacredheartparishwlooia.

Memorials: may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

