LA PORTE CITY -- Reginald L. Bullis, 90, of Waterloo, formerly of La Porte City, died Sunday, Sept. 23, after a brief illness.
He was born July 30, 1928, in Nashua, son of Monroe and Clara (Keith) Bullis. He married Ermajean Libersky on June 20, 1948, in St. Ansgar at the Lutheran Church.
Reg graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1947. He worked at Oliver Tractor in Charles City as a radial drill press operator, then graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1952 with a teaching degree. He taught and coached football at Williamsburg High School, and in 1956, began teaching in La Porte City in the industrial arts department. In 1966, Reg earned a master's degree in industrial technology at the State College of Iowa (UNI). He worked as a plumber and A/C technician during the summer months while teaching, owned a television sales and service business and also served on the La Porte City Utilities Board for several years.
After retirement, he assisted in installing hardware for distance learning activities at Hawkeye Community College and surrounding locations. Reg also was the La Porte City building and electrical inspector for many years, as well as a volunteer at the La Porte City FFA Museum.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Cheryl (Brad) Bechthold; two sons, David (Celeste Johnson) Bullis and Craig (Susan) Bullis; his grandchildren, Douglas (Nicky) Bechthold, Kelsey Bechthold (Ray) Werner, Megan Bullis (Marc) Hardy and Michael Bullis; great-grandchildren, Zoey Bechthold, Luke Bechthold, Oscar Werner and “Baby Werner," due in December; and a brother, Vallejo Bullis.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Maybeth; and a brother, Thurlow.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at American Lutheran Church, with inurnment in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at La Porte City Funeral Home, and after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Reg was a respected, lifelong educator in and out of the classroom. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren -- building projects, building life-sized Christmas decorations, building and flying RC airplanes and home building. Reg and Ermajean traveled to many destinations, visiting all but one of the states.
