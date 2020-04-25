Regina M. Thiry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1957-2020)

WATERLOO -- Regina Marie Thiry, 62, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born May 2, 1957, in Waterloo, daughter of Delbert and Beatrice Moore Phillips. She married Kenneth Thiry on May 7, 1977, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup.

Regina was employed as a registrar for the University of Iowa College of Public Health.

Survivors: her husband; her mother of Jesup; two daughters, Sara (Paul Warren) Lentfer of Mechanicsville and Lisa (John) Versluis of Geneseo, Ill.; five grandchildren, Carlie, Kyle, Joseph, Ella and Jaxson; three brothers, Rick (Deb) Phillips of Jesup, Tim (Angie) Phillips of Independence, and Ron (Carol) Phillips of Rochester, Minn; and three sisters, Marcie (Steve) Miller of Jesup, Donna Meade of Fishers, Ind., and Ann (Rob) Blaser of Waukee.

Preceded in death by: her father.

Services: Due to the pandemic, a private family service will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in Sancta Maria Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.