Regina M. Thiry
0 entries

Regina M. Thiry

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Regina M. Thiry

Regina M. Thiry

(1957-2020)

WATERLOO -- Regina Marie Thiry, 62, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born May 2, 1957, in Waterloo, daughter of Delbert and Beatrice Moore Phillips. She married Kenneth Thiry on May 7, 1977, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup.

Regina was employed as a registrar for the University of Iowa College of Public Health.

Survivors: her husband; her mother of Jesup; two daughters, Sara (Paul Warren) Lentfer of Mechanicsville and Lisa (John) Versluis of Geneseo, Ill.; five grandchildren, Carlie, Kyle, Joseph, Ella and Jaxson; three brothers, Rick (Deb) Phillips of Jesup, Tim (Angie) Phillips of Independence, and Ron (Carol) Phillips of Rochester, Minn; and three sisters, Marcie (Steve) Miller of Jesup, Donna Meade of Fishers, Ind., and Ann (Rob) Blaser of Waukee.

Preceded in death by: her father.

Services: Due to the pandemic, a private family service will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in Sancta Maria Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the Bosco System or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Regina was an excellent quilter, baker, crafter, and most importantly a giver of self. She dearly loved teaching her skills to her grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Regina Thiry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News