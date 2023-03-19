Regina “Jean” Sophie Knief

December 2, 1930-March 16, 2023

Regina “Jean” Sophie Knief was born December 2, 1930, the daughter of Barnhard and Carolina (Weidman) Mixdorf. Jean met Lester “Les” Knief at the Electric Park Ballroom and the couple married on May 21, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Together, they loved to travel, and Jean collected spoons from the many states she visited. Les preceded her in death on March 4, 2018. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and playing cards. Jean volunteered with Mended Hearts at Allen Hospital and was very involved in volunteering at Grace Lutheran Church.

Jean passed away on March 16, 2023, at the Western Home Communities – Elizabeth Martin Center, at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Les; two brothers, Martin and Rueben Mixdorf and two sisters, Ruth Bockes and LaRee Hollenback. Jean is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Patty) Knief of Waterloo and Randall Knief of Ames; daughter, Sharon (Mark) Rasmussen of Ames; three grandchildren, Kristin Franklin, Michael (Briana Phibbs) Franklin and Kelsey (Henry) Carlson; two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Brady Carlson and a sister, Elsie Widdel of Denver, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family, Grace Lutheran Church or non-profit of your choice.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Funeral Service: Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 10:30 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 1024 W. Eighth St., Waterloo.

Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com.