Reents C. Cordes

August 30, 1947-November 18, 2020

Reents Carl Cordes, age 73 of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on November 18, 2020 after a brief struggle with COVID-19. He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Pamela Cordes, and his parents, Herman (Marie) Cordes.

Reents was born August 30, 1947 in Rockford, Iowa and was shortly adopted by the Cordes. Reents was an avid gardener and a long-time member of the Cedar Falls Church of Christ. A short grave side service will be held Wednesday, December 9, at the Washington Chapel Cemetery.

Our thanks and gratitude go out to the Cedar Falls Church of Christ, especially Pastor Dennis Platt for all they have done for Pam and Reents. Please give memorials to the Cedar Falls Church of Christ.