(1950-2020)
Rebecca Tiller was born on October 20, 1950 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Lloyd and Margaret (Jay) Tiller. She loved her family, friends and animals.
Rebecca passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents. Rebecca is survived by her brother Michael (Pam) Tiller, her daughter Korey (Danielle) Minard, her son Andrew (Tyler) Tiller and her grandchildren Berlyn, Jadyn, Tarkin, Christian and Kherrigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Cedar Bend Humane Society.
