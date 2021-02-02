September 9, 1972—January 30, 2021
Rebecca Robin Olsson, 48, of Waterloo died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her home due to natural causes.
She was born September 9, 1972, in Waterloo, daughter of Steven G. and Tedda Sheldon Kline.
Rebecca graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1990. She earned her B.A. in Russian Language Studies in 1997 and B.A. in English Education in 2003, both from UNI.
She married Steve Olsson April 22, 2006 at the Masonic Temple in Waterloo.
Rebecca worked as an editor for the Northern Iowan at UNI and a reporter at the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. She later worked as a substitute teacher in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Waverly, and HeadStart.
She is survived by her husband, Steve of Waterloo; mother and stepfather, Tedda and Dan Gleissner, of Owatonna, MN; parents-in-law, Jons and Ann Olsson; three uncles, Bill (Cindy) Kline, and Richard (Ann) Kline, Terry Sheldon; and five cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father.
Visitation 4 – 7 p.m. Thursday, February 4 at Locke Funeral Home with a time of remembrance at 7 p.m.
Memorials: May be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society.
