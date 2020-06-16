× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1957- 2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Rebecca Mae “Becky” Blackmer, 63, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, June 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born June 10, 1957, in Waterloo, daughter of Merle and Clementine (Reiter) Zuck. Becky married Doug Blackmer in Waterloo in 1976, and they later divorced. She was a cashier at Dollar General in Florida for several years.

Survivors: a daughter, Kari (Andrew) Giesler of Cedar Falls; a son, Troy Blackmer of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Noah, Brady and Destiny Waskow and Derrick and Melissa Blackmer; two great-grandchildren, Piper and Nova Waskow; six brothers, Mike Zuck of Bondurant, Steve Zuck of Waterloo, Tom Zuck of Bondurant, Bill (Martha) Zuck of Waterloo, Rod (Debbie) Zuck of Clearwater, Fla., and Keith Zuck of Osage; two sisters, Peggy (Jeff) Kyle of Homosassa, Fla., and Sharon Zuck Freeman of Missouri; and a special friend, Ron Anderson of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Sandy (Jim) Dirkes; and her fiancé, Ronald James “Smitty” Smith.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with burial at Garden of Memories in Waterloo.