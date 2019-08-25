Rebecca K. Smith

Rebecca Smith left on her own terms on 08-14-2019 after a short illness.
So how did this start?
Becky was 92, so it started long ago. She was the daughter of Fred and Marie Herron.
She graduated from high school and married Charles “Chuck” Smith, the captain of the West High baseball team. She did like a man in a uniform as she sent him off to war in a uniform in 1944.
Now, for the good stuff:
Great dancer.
Told jokes that made even the strongest bladder leak a bit.
Voracious reader with a propensity for historical fiction.
She did a bunch more stuff but the cost of this is getting out of hand so suffice it to say she was loved by her friends and family.
Survived by her husband Chuck of Waterloo, son Steve of Iowa City, and daughter Teresa who finally found a home in LA.
Per request there is no service planned. She has donated her small but strong body to medical science and she did have her hair done shortly before her death.
Becky’s chosen memorials as follows:
Cedar Valley Hospice
Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah
