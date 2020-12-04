November 14, 1949-December 1, 2020

WATERLOO – Rebecca Jo Nagel, 71 years old of rural Waterloo, IA, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service at the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton, IA, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Dunkerton. Extended family and friends are invited to attend the graveside portion of the service at 2:00 p.m., with social distancing and masks, please.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday, December 7th at the White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street Jesup, IA, where there will be an opportunity for a drive by viewing from your car only. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com