WATERLOO — Rebecca J. “Becky” Church, 83, of Waterloo, formerly of Hudson, died Tuesday, May 21, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.
She was born May 13, 1936, in Indianapolis, Ind., daughter of Raymond George and Eljeannetta Ruth Airhart Hobbs. She married Jason Frederic Church on Aug. 4, 1956, in Sheffield.
She graduated from Shortridge High School, Indianapolis, in 1955, earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1972 from the University of Northern Iowa, and later her master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa. Becky was a kindergarten teacher for Hudson Community Schools for 26 years until retiring in 1998.
Survived by: her husband; three sons, Bryan (Karmen) Church of Grimes, David (Barb) Church of Tomah‚ Wis., and Thomas (Carla) Church of Panora; and seven grandchildren, Kelsey (Zach) Miner of Pleasant Hill, Jason (Bella Barbosa) Church of Hudson, Wis., John Church of La Crosse, Wis., Jake Church of Fort Benning, Ga., Abraham Church of Greenwood, Ind., Anna (Caleb) Humberg of Creston and Abigail Church of Panora.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, Waterloo, with burial in Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Locke Funeral Home and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church or Friendship Village.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Becky was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church where she was very active in the Golden Walnuts. She loved her family and loved her God.
