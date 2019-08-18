{{featured_button_text}}
Rebecca Goodwin

(1955-2019)

DYSART —- Rebecca Lyn Goodwin, 63, of Dysart, died Thursday, Aug. 15, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 10, 1955, in Waterloo, daughter of Lee and Evelyn (Thomas) Jones. She graduated from Dysart-Geneseo High School is 1973. In 1974, she graduated from Kirkwood College with an associate degree. Rebecca married Johnny Goodwin on June 7, 1975, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Rebecca was a day-care provider for 34 years.

Survivors: her husband; a son, Ryan (Janet Rozylo) Goodwin of Chicago; a brother, Tom (Wanda) Jones from Lasing Ill.; nephews, Greg (Jen) Jones of Florida and Travis Jones of Lasing, Ill.; a brother-in-law, Bob (Evelyn) Goodwin of Oskaloosa’ and sister-in-law, Lisa (Juan) of Bettendorf.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: None; Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is assisting the family, 476-7355.

Memorials: to the family

Online condolences at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

She enjoyed watching her day-care children grow up. She loved watching reality TV, Hallmark movies, helping stray cats, working with computers and the internet.

