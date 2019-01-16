Try 1 month for 99¢
Rebecca "Becky" Schroeder

Becky Schroeder

(1957-2019)

NEW HAMPTON — Rebecca “Becky” Schroeder, 61, of New Hampton, died Monday, Jan. 14.

She was born Aug. 18, 1957, daughter of Richard and Joyce (Crowder) King in Ottumwa. She married Steven Adams in May 1975 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo; they later divorced. She married Dean Schroeder on May 12, 2017.

She graduated from Waterloo East High School. Becky worked for Osco Drug in Waterloo for several years before working at O’Neal Steel. Most recently, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Frederika.

Survived by: her father of Waterloo; her husband; her children, Steffanie (Greg) Brunson of Evansdale and Jacob (Jess) Adams of Waterloo; a stepson, Andrew Schroeder of Waterloo; two granddaughters, Hailey and Britley; her siblings, Joni (Jim) Florey of Elk Run, Sandy (Joe) Soldwisch of Waverly, Teressa (Donny) Scoggin of Evansdale and Rich (Julie) King of Waterloo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her mother, Joyce; and a sister, Cynthia, in infancy.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Harvest Church, New Hampton, and at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Burial will follow services Friday at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be held for an hour before services Thursday at Harvest Church, New Hampton, and will continue from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.

Becky enjoyed quilting and sewing, being outdoors, traveling and especially sight-seeing with Dean on the Harley. Her granddaughters were the greatest joy!

