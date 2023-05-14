August 15, 1948-May 10, 2023

LA PORTE CITY-Rebecca “Becky” S. Runyan, 74, of La Porte City, died May 10, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from complications associated with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

She was born August 15, 1948, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Lester Jr. and Olive (Regan) Hambly. She graduated with the Cedar Falls High School class of 1968 and gave birth to her daughter in 1973.

Becky married Dennis Runyan on September 1, 1984, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City and gained two step-sons.

Becky was employed at John Deere until retiring in 2004 to enjoy her family, friends, and gardening. Her love of flowers encouraged her to become a Master Gardener, which she enjoyed immensely.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Margaret Barnhart; and her brother, Lester “Bill” Hambly III.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Davis; step-sons, Mark (Carol) Runyan and Eric (Brandy) Runyan; grandchildren, Laikyn (Mitchell) Davis, Darian (Spencer) Schmit, Parker Runyan, Griffin Davis, Emily Runyan, and Cooper Runyan, great-grandchildren Aliyah, Logan, and Chandler.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the church or organization of the donor’s choice.

