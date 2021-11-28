March 1, 1942-November 21, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Rebecca “Beckie” Scheel, 79, of Cedar Falls passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Deery Suites from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born March 1, 1942, daughter of Harold & Margaret Trupp. Beckie married Gene Scheel on June 21, 1959, in Waterloo. Later, the family moved to Cedar Falls where they raised their four children. Beckie was actively involved as a Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout den mother and as a driver for her children’s many school and sports activities.

Beckie was an accomplished knitter and her passion was teaching her love of hand and machine knitting to others. She started Three Oaks Knits in 1988 and opened her downtown Cedar Falls store in 1994 where she sold knitting machines, knitting supplies, finished goods and taught one-on-one and group lessons.

Survivors include her husband, Gene; children: Kent (Michele), Mark (Barb), Wade and Carlene. She loved her seven grandchildren and their families which includes five great-grandchildren. Beckie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Harold; and her daughter-in-law, Camille (Wade).

At Beckie’s request, there will be no service. Inurnment will be at the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery during a private family service. Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com