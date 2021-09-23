September 20, 2021

WATERLOO-Rebecca Ann Whitney, age 70, of Fridley, MN (formerly of Waterloo) passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born in Waterloo, the daughter of Darlene (Loy) Hospodarsky and Carl Roberts, and lovingly raised by her mother and step-father, Delmer Hospodarsky. Becky graduated from Waterloo East High in 1969 and married Dan Whitney on November 6, 1971, in Waterloo. She worked as a Territory Sales Manager at GE’s Modular Space in Minneapolis.

Becky is survived by her mother, Darlene Hospodarsky of Waterloo; husband, Dan Whitney of Fridley, MN; daughters, Dana Povlitzki and Danielle (Clint) Zane both of MN; 4 grandchildren: Bella, Landon, Austin, and Ashton; sister, Linda Tyler of Chandler, AZ; and brother, Mike (Kim) Hospodarsky of Hudson.

Becky’s visitation will be from 4-6:00 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Her Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 24, 2021, followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery of Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Family and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com