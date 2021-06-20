Reatha “Susie” Cheryl Kruger, 81, formerly of Cedar Falls passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the American House in Bonita Springs, FL. She was born January 28, 1940, in Parkersburg, daughter of Frank and Reatha (Berger) Rogers. Susie was given her nickname because her eyes were as dark at birth as black-eyed Susan flowers and the name stuck. She married Arnold Ray Kruger on April 4, 1959, in Parkersburg. Susie attended Gates Business College in Waterloo for bookkeeping. The couple made their home on their beloved acreage in Wellsburg until moving into the Ledges in Cedar Falls. November of 2019, they travelled to Florida which became their home for Susie’s remaining days.