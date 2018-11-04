LA PORTE CITY — Rayona M. Roszell, 85, of La Porte City, died Thursday, Nov. 1, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
She was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Edward (Ted) and Zola (Tarvin) Bagenstos of La Porte City. She married Harold Roszell in Omaha, Neb., on March 18, 1953; they divorced in 1967.
She graduated from La Porte City High School. Rayona had a variety of jobs during her employment years, retiring from Iowa State Department of Human Services after 16 years of service. She also worked at the La Porte City schools where she created a school bus safety program through Area 7. After retiring Rayona spent much of her time volunteering at the senior center, where she also was a volunteer director for a while.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City, where she was a former choir member, homebound Eucharistic minister, and a member of St. Rita Circle. She was a P.T.A. officer, a volunteer with the Girl Scouts of America, Boy Scouts of America and Cub Scouts and first La Porte City den leader coach. She was also active in Jaycee-Ettes and V.F.W., was also a member of S.P.B.G.M.A. (Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America), author and artist.
Survivors include: her children, Kathleen (Wayne) Wolf of Coralville, Steven Rosell of Reno, Nev., Norman Roszell of Elma and Cheryl (Daniel) Driscol of Dysart; three brothers, Eugene (Dorothy) Bagenstos of Colorado Springs, Colo., Douglas (Judy) Bagenstos of Oelwein and Lewis Bagenstos of La Porte City; a sister, Zoe (Larry) Maddex of Marengo; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Jeffrey Roszell; a grandson, Corey Adam Wolf; and a brother, Merlin Bagenstos.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at La Porte City Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
Rayona enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially camping, fishing and gardening. Her other loves were art, music, writing, poetry, and woodworking, but her greatest love was her children. Some of her artwork can be seen around town and a few other places.
