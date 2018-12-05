FREDERICKSBURG — Raymond Frank Wiley, 86, of Fredericksburg, died Saturday, Dec. 1, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center from complications of radiation cystitis.
He was born Dec. 15, 1931, son of H.R. and Helen Wiley. On July 12, 1954, he married Orla Hildahl.
Ray graduated in 1949 from New Hampton High School, then continued farming with his father. The farm eventually transitioned from livestock to a corn and soybean operation. Ray also started Wiley Agri Construction for tile drainage, terraces, clearing and trucking, including grain and livestock hauling. He brought many cattle to Iowa from Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. He was a member of the Land Improvement Contractors of America. More than 20 years ago, he joined an investor group to open the Exol ethanol plant in Albert Lea, Minn., now part of POET Biorefining, and remained an active board member until about a year ago.
A pilot, he was a volunteer at EAAAirVenture Oshkosh and a member of the Flying Fez of El Kahir Shrine. He also was a member of the Beef Producers, Masons, New Hampton Lions Club and New Hampton Golf & Country Club.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Deb Wiley (John Schmidt) of Des Moines, Steve Wiley of New Hampton, Linda Ruble (John Ruble) of West Des Moines and Sandy Gahn (Kathy Marean) of Urbandale; his granddaughters, Anna Ruble, a junior at Luther College, and Cady Ruble, a freshman at Iowa State University; two sisters, Mary Underwood of New Hampton and Ellie Medberry (Cliff Medberry) of Elgin; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Louise Arens.
Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Dec. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Hampton, with burial at New Hampton City Cemetery, preceded by an hour of visitation. Hugeback—Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Hunting and fishing were Ray’s main hobbies. Combined with his love of travel, he roamed both North and South America in search of fish, birds and game. As much as he loved to hunt and fish, what Ray enjoyed even more was sharing these activities with his friends.
